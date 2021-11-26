Two people died about 7:40 a.m. Thursday in a collision at a Lake Village intersection.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2001 Peterbilt, northbound on U.S. 65, made a left-hand turn with the green arrow onto U.S. 82.
Karena M. Everett, 23, of Pine Bluff was driving a 2018 model Hyundai south on U.S. 65 when she ran a red light into the truck. Everett and her passenger, Diamante Estrellas, 23, of Little Rock, were killed.
The driver of the truck was not injured and was not identified in the report.
It was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash.
Capt. Bob Graham investigated the wreck for the Lake Village Police Department.