Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

15-21-31-36-65, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $202 million ($119.5 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($11.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

