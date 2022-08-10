Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Million lottery.

There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Georgia, New York and Virginia.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

1-8-10-25-32, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $65 million ($37.9 million cash value).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

32-45-51-57-58, Powerball 12, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $35 million ($20.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

