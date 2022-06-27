Regional and world news from magnoliareporter.com Twitter feeds posted Monday. Go to these sources for more information:
KNOE 8 News, The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated that one of the three people who went missing on Sunday has been found dead. … Associated Press, Police in South Africa are awaiting lab results to see if 21 teenagers who died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub ingested poison or a toxin. Authorities have ruled out a stampede as the cause of the deaths. … KARK 4 News, LRPD: 5 people shot in series of weekend shootings in Little Rock. … KATV NBC 6 News, Evacuations lifted after gas pipeline explosion, fire in De Soto Parish. … Texas Tribune, Texas has a law that allows parents to give up newborns at fire stations or hospitals. Hardly anyone uses it. … KATV News, Lawsuit filed over deputy's fatal shooting of Arkansas teen. … ADEM, ADEM, Forestry, ARDOT continue tornado debris removal in Trumann. … Stars and Stripes, Moderna and Pfizer have tested updated shots against the super-contagious omicron variant, and advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will debate Tuesday if it’s time to make a switch. … KATV News, Nationwide shortage of dozens of drugs means some patients may go without medication. … Various sources, Congress’ January 6 committee announces last-minute hearing for Tuesday. … Associated Press, A Louisiana judge temporarily blocked enforcement of a statewide abortion ban that was designed to automatically go into effect when Roe fell. … Fastmarkets Renewable Energy, “Lithium producers must double output every 2-3 years to keep up with 2030 demand, no producer has been able to do that reliably to date,” says Eric Norris.