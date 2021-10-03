There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
28-38-42-47-52, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Massachusetts.
In Arkansas, there were four 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were 14 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were 10 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $670 million ($474.8 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
21-25-36-62-63, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $45 million ($31.7 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.