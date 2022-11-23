A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
Charles Coburn, 81, who was inside the first RV that was struck, died. Paula Paul, 66, who was inside the second RV, was injured.
Paul and Chavez were both taken to Christus-St. Vincent Medical Center in Hot Springs.
The wreck happened about 4:27 p.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class Jackson C. Dorman investigated the wreck. Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.