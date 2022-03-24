Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

31-33-37-38-48, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Pennsylvania.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $181 million ($118.1 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

8-15-21-27-61 Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $50 million ($31.7 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

