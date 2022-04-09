There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-11-29-32-40, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 3x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million – two in Michigan and one in Washington.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $106 million ($65.3 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-42-45-47-64, Powerball 18, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $268 million ($157.1 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.