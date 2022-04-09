Mega Million

There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

8-11-29-32-40, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 3x.

There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million – two in Michigan and one in Washington.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $106 million ($65.3 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

6-42-45-47-64, Powerball 18, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $268 million ($157.1 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

