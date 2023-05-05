The Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Police will be assisting in the transportation of a 300-ton piece of equipment along state highways from the Port of Crossett to Gum Springs.
The piece of equipment requiring transport is a kiln furnace imported from Italy and weighing more than 600,000 pounds. Its journey from the Crossett port on the Ouachita River, to the Veolia Thermal Hazardous Waste Treatment Operation in Gum Springs, is expected to take six days.
The equipment will be transported by Barnhart Crane and Rigging of Memphis. It is scheduled to leave out of the Crossett Porton Wednesday, arriving in Gum Springs Monday, May 15.
Travel times will begin at 8 a.m. each weekday and at sunrise on the weekend. The transport will move no more than 5 to 20 miles per hour. Expect travel delays. The equipment will move along the following route:
Wednesday, May 10 (8 a.m.) – U.S. 82 at Crossett Port to Arkansas 275 in Strong
Thursday, May 11 (8 a.m.) – U.S. 63 to U.S. 167 in El Dorado
Friday, May 12 (8 a.m.) – U.S. 167B to U.S. 79 to Stephens
Saturday, May 13 (Dawn) -- Stephens to U.S. 278 to Rosston
Sunday, May 14 (Dawn) – U.S. 278 to U.S. 371 to 2nd Street in Prescott; Arkansas 24 to Arkansas 53 to Gurdon
Monday, May 15 (8 a.m.) – Arkansas 53 to U.S. 67 to Gum Springs