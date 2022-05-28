There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-14-40-53-54, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $170 million ($100.8 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
19-28-39-42-57, Powerball 17, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $150 million ($88 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.