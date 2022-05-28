Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

3-14-40-53-54, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Jersey.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $170 million ($100.8 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

19-28-39-42-57, Powerball 17, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $150 million ($88 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

