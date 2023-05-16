An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left two bystanders injured at a Henderson State University parking lot.
Warner Keyshaun Buckley, 22, of Arkadelphia, was taken into custody Sunday. Police have charged Buckley with two counts of first-degree battery and unlawful use of a firearm from a vehicle.
Buckley allegedly shot two bystanders from a vehicle after a dispute at a fraternity party spilled over into the nearby parking lot. An estimated 20 bystanders were present when Buckley allegedly exchanged gunfire with another person. One of the victims was facing the shooter, and the other was fleeing from the scene when he was hit by a stray bullet.
