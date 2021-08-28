There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 3x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Louisiana. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $306 million ($221.0 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
27-39-54-56-59, Powerball 24, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $322 million ($235.4 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.