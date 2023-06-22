Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

5-11-33-35-63, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $427 million ($221.1 million).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

6-37-39-45-46, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 4x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $320 million ($167.7 million cash).

