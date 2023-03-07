Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

10-16-18-40-66, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $31 million ($15.8 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

8-25-36-39-67, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $188 million ($95.7 million cash).

