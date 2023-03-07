There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-16-18-40-66, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $31 million ($15.8 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-25-36-39-67, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $188 million ($95.7 million cash).