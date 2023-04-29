The first of many rallies against Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ educational reform was held Thursday in Arkadelphia, where a non-partisan grassroots organization assembled to address their concerns with the Arkansas LEARNS Act.
The event, held at the Arkadelphia Community Family Enrichment Center, drew a diverse crowd of about 60 citizens, mostly educators, parents and students from seven area school districts as far away as Murfreesboro and Glen Rose.
The Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) is a statewide organization hoping to gather enough signatures to place on a ballot a reversal of the governor’s reform. Once the 94th General Assembly officially adjourns in May, CAPES will have 90 days to collect some 55,000 signatures from 50 Arkansas counties to place the referendum on a ballot. They will begin collecting signatures once Attorney General Tim Griffin approves language for the ballot title; the group on Thursday had submitted its second version of the title after Griffin rejected the first referendum.
Arkadelphia was one of eight locations in Arkansas where CAPES rallied Thursday evening.
Leading the charge in Arkadelphia was Johnnie Roebuck, a former state representative and retired professor at Henderson State University’s Teachers College. Borrowing a slogan from the 1980s Reagan-led war on drugs campaign, Roebuck pleaded with those in attendance to “just say no” to the LEARNS Act.
Roebuck offered a history of past educational legislation that was successfully overturned, including the state-mandated Skills Test that required teachers to prove their basic academic skills. That mandate was backed by then-Gov. Bill Clinton; Roebuck was one of nine educators who successfully sued Clinton, a fellow Democrat who would later acknowledge the tests were a mistake and ask forgiveness from the Arkansas Educators Association and for their support in his presidential run. It appears that history has repeated itself, as Sanders, who’ll likely use her governorship as a stepping stone for a presidential bid, has many public school educators up in arms over the LEARNS Act.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.