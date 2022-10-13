Join ARDOT leadership, contractors, and local dignitaries at the Clark County Courthouse at 11 a.m. Friday in Arkadelphia to ceremoniously break ground on the new Arkadelphia Bypass.
Friday’s ceremony will take place in the gazebo on the Crittenden Street side of the courthouse.
This new roadway will connect Highway 67 to Highway 51 in Clark County.
This event highlights the strong partnership between the City of Arkadelphia, Clark County, and ARDOT. Clark County is providing $8 million toward the project and the City of Arkadelphia will take ownership of Pine Street (Highway 51) upon the project’s completion.
This project will improve traffic flow through Arkadelphia — particularly through the Central Business District. This bypass will make the roadways safer by alleviating truck traffic in the downtown area and enabling potential economic growth for this part of the state.
