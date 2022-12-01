NASHVILLE – A Howard County man who threatened several southwest Arkansas mayors in 2015, including the mayors of Prescott and Hope, has been arrested again.
Maverick Bryan, 62, with a rural Nashville address, has been charged in Howard County Circuit Court with possession of firearms by certain persons following an October 23 traffic stop.
Howard County Deputy Trent Coffman conducted a stop when he observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. A second deputy, Greg Parker with K-9 Apollo, conducted an open-air search and Apollo allegedly gave a positive alert for narcotics. Bryan reportedly told the deputies that a friend had been in the vehicle and “might have had an illegal substance.”
Deputies allegedly located a Ruger .22 magnum pistol in the center console and were advised by their dispatcher that Bryan had been convicted of a felony in the past. Bryan was then arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail where 16 .22 magnum bullets were allegedly found in his pocket.
