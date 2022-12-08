Flu continued its annual rampage through Arkansas last week, with 2,300 new cases reported to the Arkansas Department of Health for the week that ended Friday.
Health authorities emphasize that the number of reported cases reflect only a small portion of actual cases in the state.
For Week 48 of 2022, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) activity level indicators determined by data reported to ILINet.
Since October 2, over 14,200 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by health care providers – 2,300 more than the previous week.
Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types in Arkansas, 92 percent were influenza A, and 8 percent were influenza B.
Over 7 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms last week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). Over 7 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.5 percent among public schools.
Arkansas reported 45 influenza-related deaths this flu season, including 1 pediatric death. The number was an increase of 15 from the previous week. Of these deaths, 73% are not vaccinated.
CDC estimates so far this season, there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations, and 4,500 deaths from flu.
Sixteen Arkansas nursing homes and other institutions have reported influenza outbreaks this season, up three from last week.
Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) is above the epidemic threshold this week.
Arkansas Death Report for Week 48
Deaths from all causes: 856
Deaths due to Pneumonia: 57
PCR confirmed Flu Deaths: 4
Death Certificate or Flu Antigen only: 11
Cumulative Flu Deaths since 10/02/2022
PCR confirmed Flu deaths: 15
Death Certificate or Antigen only: 30
Cumulative Flu deaths: 45
Total Flu-Related Hospital Admissions – Cumulative: 749. Week ending 12/03/2022: 165
CLICK HERE to see more Magnolia and Columbia County news.