Glen Howie has been named the State of Arkansas’ director of Broadband.
Howie comes to the Commerce Department from Louisiana's Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity.
"I'm pleased to welcome Glen Howie to Arkansas, and I am confident that he is up to the task of expanding the availability of broadband to every corner of the state," said Governor Asa Hutchinson. "Broadband delivery has always been one of my top priorities. For Arkansas to reach its full economic potential, we need to do everything we can to close the digital divide and ensure that our citizens in rural communities have the same opportunities as their counterparts in larger cities.”
As broadband director, Howie will advise the governor and the secretary of commerce on key issues related to the deployment of broadband throughout Arkansas. He will lead the agency's efforts for broadband and oversee a three-year plan to provide broadband access to 110,000 underserved households throughout all areas of the state.
"I am excited to name Glen Howie as director of our broadband office," said Commerce Secretary Mike Preston.
"Not only does he come highly recommended with a wealth of knowledge concerning broadband policy, but he has been on the frontline in one of the most highly regarded broadband offices in the country. He knows how we need to focus our efforts to ensure that everyone in Arkansas has access to affordable broadband and has the skills to use it. I have no doubt that he will hit the ground running with fresh ideas to make our goals a reality."
As senior policy analyst for the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, Howie worked under Executive Director Veneeth Iyengar to form and implement Louisiana's broadband policy in regard to access, affordability, digital literacy, and inclusion, as well as the development of regulatory rules regarding Louisiana's first $177 million broadband infrastructure grant program.
A native of Crowley, Louisiana, Howie brings more than 12 years of professional experience, with nearly three years of experience in the broadband space at the state and municipal levels of government. He also has experience in public policy research.
He earned a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree in public administration from Louisiana State University, where he was named as the recipient of the David B. Johnson Award for Academic Excellence.