One TexARKana man was killed and another was injured when the truck in which they were riding overturned in Saratoga (Howard County) about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a northbound Ford F-250 was being driven on Arkansas 355. The operator lost control and the vehicle rolled over.
The report did not name the driver but said that passenger Walter Rivers, 67, was killed and that a second passenger, Sam Sims, 63, of TexARKana, was injured.
Sims was taken to St. Vincent-Hot Springs Medical Center.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class Joshua Broughton investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.