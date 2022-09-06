The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP) grant application period has opened for the Historic County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration grants.
This period includes acceptance of the optional pre-application submission of a Letter of Intent (LOI). The LOI allows AHPP to provide project development assistance and to identify best preservation practices according to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation (SOIs).
The LOI requests information regarding both the property and the proposed project.
CLICK HERE to submit LOIs and the final application.
Deadlines are as follows:
Tuesday, November 15 – LOI application deadline
Friday, January 27 – Historic County Courthouse application deadline
Friday, March 3 – Historic Preservation Restoration application deadline
The AHPP grants encourage and promote preservation of Arkansas’s historic resources by providing financial assistance for the restoration of historic properties.
CLICK HERE for more information about AHPP grants.