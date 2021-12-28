There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
36-38-45-62-64, Powerball 19, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida. There were two Match 5 + Power Play winners of $2 million in Florida and New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $441 million ($317.5 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
16-17-25-36-37, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $201 million ($144.1 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.