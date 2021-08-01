Travelers to Central Arkansas this week by way of Interstate 30 are advised of the following lane closures.
CLARK COUNTY
A routine bridge inspection will require a temporary lane closure near Arkadelphia.
Weather permitting, crews will close the inside westbound lane of the Interstate 30 Caddo River Bridge, between Caddo Valley and Arkadelphia, to conduct a routine bridge inspection between 8-10 a.m. Monday.
Flashing arrows, signage, and orange barrels will control traffic.
SALINE COUNTY
Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires overnight lane closures on the highway.
Weather permitting, crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). This continues the ongoing work to widen the interstate, and lane closures will be periodically utilized August 1 through August 31. Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to work.
Under lane closure conditions, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane between 9-10 p.m. during overnight hours, and all lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the following morning.
Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.
PULASKI COUNTY
Continued work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures next week, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.
Weather permitting; the following travel impacts and traffic pattern changes will occur during the week of August 2, including detour routes.
North Little Rock
Monday, August 2 – Saturday, August 7
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | I-30 Frontage Road northbound | Daytime single-lane closure and traffic shift between Broadway St. and Bishop Lindsey Ave.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Broadway St. | Daytime single-lane closures between the I-30 frontage roads.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Riverfront Dr. westbound | Daytime single-lane closure between Washington Ave. and Olive St.
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | I-30 Frontage Road southbound | Overnight single-lane closure between Bishop Lindsey Ave. and Broadway. St.
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | Broadway St. | Overnight alternating eastbound and westbound street closures between the I-30 frontage roads. Double-lane closures will be limited to 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detours will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey Ave. or Riverfront Dr.
10 p.m. – 5 a.m. | Bishop Lindsey Ave. | Overnight full-street closure between the northbound frontage road and Vine St. Detours will be signed to use 6th or 9th Streets.
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | I-40 / I-30 Interchange | Overnight single-lane closures at the north terminal. Various lane closures include I-40 eastbound and westbound through the interchange and the I-40 westbound ramp to I-30 westbound.
Little Rock
Monday, August 2 – Saturday, August 7
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | I-30 Frontage Road northbound | Daytime single-lane closure between 6th and 3rd Streets. Single-lane closures include one block of 4th St. east to Collins St. and one block of Collins St. north to 3rd St.
8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | I-30 between the Arkansas River and I-630 | Overnight eastbound and westbound single and double-lane closures. Depending on the direction, double-lane closures will be limited to within 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
7 p.m. – 5 a.m. | I-30 between I-630 and Roosevelt Rd. | Overnight eastbound and westbound single and double-lane closures. Double-lane closures will be limited to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Mon., Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. | Ferry St. | Long-term traffic pattern change between 3rd and 4th Streets. Ferry St. will be open to southbound traffic only.
Mon. night, Aug. 2 at midnight – Thurs., Aug. 5 at 5 a.m. | President Clinton Ave. | Full street closure between Dean Kumpuris and Sherman Streets. Detours will be signed to use 3rd St., which will be temporarily opened for two-way traffic and pedestrians. Due to ramp demolition work, local communities should expect impacts from construction noise and work lights.
Mon., Aug. 2 – Fri., Aug. 6 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | 4th St. intersections with Cumberland St., Rock St. and River Market Ave. | Daytime right-lane and sidewalk closures at the intersections. Pedestrian detour routes will be signed for sidewalk closures. Some street parking will be impacted. Watch for flagging operations.
Thurs., Aug. 5 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | 3rd St. | Daytime single-lane closures between Dean Kumpuris and Mahlon Martin Streets.
Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage.
