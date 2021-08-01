Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Sunny early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 95F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.