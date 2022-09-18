There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
5-25-36-51-61, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $238 million ($128.2 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-30-35-38-66, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $256 million ($137.4 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.