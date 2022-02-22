A Louisiana man died Monday night in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 27 in Hempstead County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Lenward Paul Hebert II, 56, of Des Allemands, was driving a 2008 model Ford F-140 truck south on the highway about 7:53 p.m.
The pick-up exited the roadway into the west side ditch, striking a utility pole.
Hebert was taken to Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville, where he was pronounced deceased at 9:15 p.m.
The weather was clear but the roadway was wet.
Cpl. Kyle Jones investigated the wreck.