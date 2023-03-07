There are three types of ballot initiatives — referendums, initiated acts and constitutional amendments.
The Arkansas General Assembly can refer up to three constitutional amendments to the statewide ballot every other year.
Citizens can also petition to get a measure on the ballot.
Referendums to repeal acts of the General Assembly require signatures from at least 6% of voters from the previous gubernatorial election (53,491 in 2022).
Initiated acts require signatures from at least 8% of voters from the previous gubernatorial election (71,321 in 2022).
Constitutional amendments require signatures from at least 10% of voters from the previous gubernatorial election (89,151 in 2022).
