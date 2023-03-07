There are three types of ballot initiatives — referendums, initiated acts and constitutional amendments.

The Arkansas General Assembly can refer up to three constitutional amendments to the statewide ballot every other year.

Citizens can also petition to get a measure on the ballot.

Referendums to repeal acts of the General Assembly require signatures from at least 6% of voters from the previous gubernatorial election (53,491 in 2022).

Initiated acts require signatures from at least 8% of voters from the previous gubernatorial election (71,321 in 2022).

Constitutional amendments require signatures from at least 10% of voters from the previous gubernatorial election (89,151 in 2022).

CLICK HERE to see more news at Arkansas Advocate, an affiliate of States Newsroom.

 

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you