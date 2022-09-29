Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

6-10-24-33-67, Powerball 11, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Florida.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $322 million ($170.8 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

8-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $355 million ($183.6 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

