There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-6-11-17-22, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Iowa. There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $420 million ($215.2 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
6-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $445 million ($226 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.