There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
22-43-60-63-64, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Arizona.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $94 million ($59.7 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-32-39-46-69, Powerball 6, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $246 million ($157.1 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.