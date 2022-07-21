Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 101F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.