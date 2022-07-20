There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday’s national Mega Millions Lottery. Arkansas had one $30,000 winner.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona, California, North Carolina and New Hampshire.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball +Megaplier winner of $30,000. There were two Match 4 winners of $500. Three were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were nine Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $630 million ($359.7 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
14-34-36-50-58, Powerball 5, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $101 million ($58.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.