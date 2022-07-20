Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday’s national Mega Millions Lottery. Arkansas had one $30,000 winner.

There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona, California, North Carolina and New Hampshire.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball +Megaplier winner of $30,000. There were two Match 4 winners of $500. Three were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were nine Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $630 million ($359.7 million cash value).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

14-34-36-50-58, Powerball 5, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $101 million ($58.7 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you