Forecasters may announce the Gulf of Mexico’s first tropical depression late Thursday or early Friday.
It may bring wind and rain to South Arkansas this weekend.
An Air Force Reserve Unit “Hurricane Hunter” reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the area on Thursday.
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday night that shower activity associated with the broad low-pressure area over the Bay of Campeche and the adjacent land areas has become a little better organized.
The system will move little overnight, and little development is expected during that time due to interaction with land.
However, the low should begin to move northward on Thursday, and a tropical depression is likely to form by late Thursday or on Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico.
The next named tropical depression of the season will be called “Claudette.”
Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the
next few days. Heavy rains should also begin to affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said that if the system moves into the Four State region, it could pose a heavy rainfall threat.
“This appears most likely across portions of Deep East Texas and especially Northern and Northeast Louisiana. If heavy rainfall sets up across portions of the region this weekend, then flood prone and poor drainage areas could be especially susceptible to flooding,” NWS Shreveport said in a statement.