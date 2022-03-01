There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
7-21-39-47-55, Powerball 19, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $73 million ($48.6 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-31-40-56-66, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $102 million ($67.7 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.