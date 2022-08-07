Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

8-15-46-56-68, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in New Mexico.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $26 million ($15.3 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

2-5-29-64-69, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $56 million ($30.2 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

