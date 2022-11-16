There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
6-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in California and Idaho.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $238 million ($119.1 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were seven Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball 21, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $76 million ($38.2 million cash value).