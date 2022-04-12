There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
5-7-24-31-34, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $302 million ($187 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-11-29-32-40, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $106 million ($65.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.