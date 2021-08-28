Hundreds of thousands of people are evacuating from the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida.
The storm is expected to slam into the southeast Louisiana coast near Morgan City on Sunday night, 15 years to the day that Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans, wrecked the Mississippi Coast and killed about 1,800 people.
South Central Arkansas is expected to experience little direct impact from Ida – as was the case with Katrina – since the hurricane is expected to turn northeastward into southern Mississippi. However, hurricane evacuees have already begun to stream northward.
The Magnolia-area forecast for Saturday is scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will be possible in the stronger storms, before they diminish during the evening.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible Sunday as some of the feeder bands from Hurricane Ida begin to work into the area, especially during the afternoon. Locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will be possible in the stronger storms.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Hurricane Ida’s center of circulation was located at 25.5N 86.6W, or about 350 miles southeast of Houma, LA. Maximum sustained winds were 100 mph, with movement to the northwest at 16 mph. The minimum central pressure was 28.82 inches.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to use all the time available before Sunday night to make preparations.
Travel out of southeast Louisiana is being discouraged after Saturday afternoon to prevent thousands of people from becoming trapped on highways as Ida makes landfall.
Oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico were evacuated.
The National Hurricane Center said Ida’s general motion should continue through late Sunday or early Monday, followed by a slower northward motion on Monday. A northeastward turn is forecast by Monday night.
On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico through tonight.
Ida is then expected to make landfall along the coast of Louisiana within the hurricane warning area on Sunday, and then move inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi later on Monday.
Satellite imagery indicates that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Additional rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours. Ida is expected to be a Category 4 hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. Weakening is expected after Ida makes landfall.
Category 4 storms have sustained wind speeds of 131-155 mph.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles. NOAA buoy 42003 located about 55 miles northeast of the eye has reported peak sustained winds of 52 mph with a gust to 62 mph within the past couple of hours.
The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide.
Predicted surge heights include:
Morgan City, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River -- 10-15 ft
Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, MS including Lake Borgne -- 7-11 ft
Intracoastal City, LA to Morgan City, LA including Vermilion Bay -- 6-9 ft
Ocean Springs, MS to MS/AL border -- 4-7 ft
Lake Pontchartrain -- 4-7 ft
Lake Maurepas -- 3-5 ft
Pecan Island, LA to Intracoastal City, LA -- 3-5 ft
MS/AL border to AL/FL border including Mobile Bay -- 2-4 ft
Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System is possible where local inundation values may be higher than those shown above.
Heavy rainfall from Ida will begin to impact the Louisiana coast Sunday morning, spreading northeast into the Lower Mississippi Valley later Sunday into Monday. Total rainfall accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi through Monday. This is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding impacts and significant riverine flooding impacts.
Ida is forecast to turn northeast later Monday, with rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches possible from northeastern Louisiana and central Mississippi into the Tennessee Valley. This is likely to result in considerable flash and riverine flooding impacts.