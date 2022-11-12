Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

1-5-17-37-70, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $207 million ($102.8 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

7-14-24-30-56, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $47 million ($23 million cash value).

