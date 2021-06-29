A McGehee woman convicted of killing her five-year-old child was found dead Tuesday in her cell at the Arkansas Department of Corrections McPherson Unit in Newport.
The ADC said in a statement that Katherine Warren, 36, was discovered hanging in a single-percent cell. Correctional officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse. Warren was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m.
The Arkansas State Police was notified and will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Department of Corrections will be conducting an internal investigation.
Warren was convicted in Desha County on February 27, 2017 and sentenced to 33 years for second-degree murder with a penalty enhancement for committing the crime in the presence of a child.
Warren was originally charged with first-degree murder in Kalee Warren’s death on Thursday, August 21, 2015. Police sent to her McGehee home found the body while conducting a welfare check.