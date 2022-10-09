There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
13-43-53-60-68, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $401 million ($205.4 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
6-11-29-36-55, Mega Ball 21, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $445 million ($226 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.