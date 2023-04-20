There was one grand prize winner in Ohio of Wednesday’s $252.6 million Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
4-11-21-38-64, Powerball 11, Power Play 3x.
The winning ticket was sold at a Get Go convenience store in Macedonia, OH, which is southeast of Cleveland.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $20 million ($10.7 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-9-15-19-25, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.5 million cash).