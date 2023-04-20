Powerball

There was one grand prize winner in Ohio of Wednesday’s $252.6 million Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

4-11-21-38-64, Powerball 11, Power Play 3x.

The winning ticket was sold at a Get Go convenience store in Macedonia, OH, which is southeast of Cleveland.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $20 million ($10.7 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

7-9-15-19-25, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.5 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you