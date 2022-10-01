Mega Million

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 4x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $380 million ($198.4 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $800.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

6-10-24-33-67, Powerball 11, Power Play 3x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $322 million ($170.8 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

