Clark County Judge Troy Tucker had plenty to say Monday during a Quorum Court meeting about social media rumors about the truck bypass planned for Arkadelphia.
“There was some criticism that came up from elected officials and (Arkadelphia) Mayor (Scott) Byrd concerning the bypass route had changed,” Tucker said in his report at the monthly Quorum Court meeting. “That’s not true, that’s not correct.”
Rumors apparently spread on Facebook that the bypass route around Arkadelphia had changed. “The bypass route as it was presented to the public is exactly the same as it was when it was presented,” Tucker reiterated. “It may be tweaked just a little bit here and there, but for the most part it is the exact same route as it was presented to the public.”
The route will continue along the present U.S. Highway 67 and “come out on Red Hill Road just south” of a newly dug pond near Fairfield Inn & Suites, Tucker said.
The judge also addressed rumors that the county had spent $8 million on the bypass project. Turning to Treasurer Karen Arnold, the judge asked, “Madam Treasurer, have we spent $8 million?”
“No,” Arnold replied.
Tucker agreed. “We have not,” he said. “There is $7,771,070.70 of the $8 million that was collected to the bonds still in the county coffers. It will be paid over when the Arkansas Department of Transportation requests a payment.
“The money that has been spent out of there was for a temporary traffic signal that will be installed on Pine Street” at its intersection with Professional Park Drive. “That will be during the construction phase of Pine Street,” Tucker said. “We did pay for that out of that (fund). The good news there is that ArDOT will reimburse for that expenditure.”
