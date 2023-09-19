A wreck about 4:16 p.m. Monday at the Cossatot River Bridge on U.S. 71 east of De Queen killed one driver and injured three young people.
According to the preliminary Arkansas State Police, Ricky Hill, 60, of Hot Springs was driving a 2009 model Pontiac G5 west when he lost control and entered the eastbound lane, colliding with an eastbound 2003 model GMC Sierra driven by Edgar Overturf, 19, of De Queen.
The impact caused Hill’s car to rotate, ejecting Hill as the car left the roadway and coming to rest on the eastbound shoulder.
After the impact, the Overturf vehicle sideswiped an eastbound Chevrolet E15 and then crossed into the westbound lane, striking a westbound 2020 Freightliner. Overturf’s car and the Freightliner came to a stop on the eastbound shoulder.
Hill was killed.
Overturf and his passengers, Logan Garland, 19, and a minor who was not identified, were injured. The injured were taken to the Sevier County Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
The drivers of the Chevrolet and the Freightliner were not injured and were not identified in the State Police report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Ernesto Echevarria investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault. The reports also omit names of juveniles who were injured or killed, although we report those names when obtained through other sources.