Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced his intent to grant 20 pardons. An additional 49 clemency requests were denied and zero had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences.
There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following South Arkansas people:
James H. Chandler, Dierks
Burglary and Larceny of Farm Fowls (B Felony), possession of marijuana (A Misdemeanor), delivery of controlled substance (C Felony) (CR-96-44). This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1967 – Howard County, 1991 – Howard County, and 1997 – Howard County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Renford Green, El Dorado
Theft by receiving (C Felony), delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), 3 counts. This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1995 – Union County and 1998 – Union County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Tonya Robinson, Wake Village, TX
Endangering welfare of a minor (D Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2010 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to the application.
Danny C. Scruggs, El Dorado
Delivery of a controlled substance-marijuana (2 counts) (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1979 – Union County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.