Possible development of a tropical system that could affect the Texas-Louisiana coast, with a potential to reach the Ark-La-Tex, is being watched by the National Hurricane Center.
Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of Central America, southeastern Mexico, and the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a tropical wave interacting with an upper-level trough.
Upper-level winds over the western Gulf of Mexico are expected to become more conducive for development over the weekend. A tropical depression is likely to form on Sunday or Monday while the system moves northwestward and then northward near the coast of northeastern Mexico. Further development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week if it remains over water, and interests along the western and northwestern Gulf coast should monitor the progress of this system.
Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to produce heavy rain across portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula today, which may lead to flash flooding and mudslides.
By late this weekend, heavy rain will likely reach portions of the western Gulf coast, including coastal Texas and Louisiana through the middle of next week.
Localized significant rainfall amounts will be possible, resulting in limited flash and urban flooding.
The system has a 70 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours, and an 80 percent chance through the next five days.
The next named system in the Atlantic basin will be called "Nicholas." The follow-on storm will be "Odette."