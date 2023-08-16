The Fayetteville Historic District Commission this summer announced the winners of the 2023 Historic Preservation Awards, an annual presentation honoring projects, organizations and individuals that have displayed an outstanding commitment to historic preservation in Fayetteville.
The Adaptive Reuse Award was given to Feed and Folly in recognition of the restaurant’s adaptive reuse of the building at 110 S. College Ave. The Feed and Folly owners revived a building that had sat vacant for nearly 40 years into a local restaurant with a rooftop patio. The adaptation was made possible in part by a 2015 City Council decision to remove commercial citywide parking requirements that had constrained development of the property.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at FayettevilleFlyer .com.