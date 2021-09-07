There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-20-22-33-54, Powerball 24, Power Play 2.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $388 million ($280.5 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-10-12-61-65, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $345 million ($248.7 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.