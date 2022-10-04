Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

2-16-22-55-63, Powerball 22, Power Play 4x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Florida. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Wisconsin.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $400. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $185.6 million ($176.7 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball 6, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $380 million ($198.4 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

