CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.12 pounds in September, roughly the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
Statewide, medical marijuana patients spent $23.9 million in September at the 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,571 pounds. Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the largest month with 431 pounds sold, while Suite 443 in Hot Springs followed with 407 pounds.
“Patients spent approximately $800,000 daily in September on medical marijuana purchases,“ said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “Additionally, 4,571 pounds is the largest month for sales in 2022. Through the first nine months of 2022, patients have spent $205 million to obtain 36,600 pounds of medical marijuana. We anticipate 2022 sales will surpass the $264.9 million spent in 2021.”
